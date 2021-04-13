PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $761,102.96 and $1,038.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 56.4% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003104 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.42 or 0.00451758 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,526,587 coins and its circulating supply is 44,286,430 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

