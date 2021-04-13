PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

