Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $2.34. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 841,476 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.79.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.