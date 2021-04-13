Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $17.86. Perion Network shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 467,381 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

The firm has a market cap of $601.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

