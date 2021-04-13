Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PESI opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

