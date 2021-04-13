Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.69

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $7.65. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 18,541 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $92.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.