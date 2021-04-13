Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.69

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $7.65. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 18,541 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $92.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.