Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as low as $6.06. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 6,096 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

