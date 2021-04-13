Permission Coin (ASK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.92 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $17.92 million and $1.13 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00259935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.00684091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,931.07 or 0.99299013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.36 or 0.00858945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

