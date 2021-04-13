Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 232,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Perseus Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,104. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

