Persis Drell Sells 1,200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $18.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $626.84. 885,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $257.00 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $532.23 and a 200-day moving average of $537.28.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.22.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
