Pesetacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $906,510.32 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Pesetacoin has a total market cap of $906,510.32 and $75.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pesetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.88 or 0.00439964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000912 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,386,519 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

