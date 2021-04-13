Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PAIC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Petra Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. One68 Global Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Petra Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

