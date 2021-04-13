Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 241.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

POFCY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 8,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $587.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

