Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 4,575,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,379,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

