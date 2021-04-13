Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

