Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.6% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

