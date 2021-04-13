Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

