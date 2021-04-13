Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. 635,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,293,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

