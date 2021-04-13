Phantomx Price Tops $0.0021 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $103,811.85 and approximately $93.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.14 or 0.00454539 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006129 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00028451 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,319.17 or 0.03684087 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars.

