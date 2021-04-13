PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,087,000 shares, a growth of 956.4% from the March 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,653,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 688,886,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,869,125. PHI Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
PHI Group Company Profile
