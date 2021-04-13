PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,087,000 shares, a growth of 956.4% from the March 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,653,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 688,886,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,869,125. PHI Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

