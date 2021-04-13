PHI Token Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, PHI Token has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $9,287.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00057193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00088301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00628091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00031944 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

