Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.