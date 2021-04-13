Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.76. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,455,047 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 60.29% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

