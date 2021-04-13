Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 1,159 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after buying an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after buying an additional 354,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,917 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.55. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $128.03 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.25.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

