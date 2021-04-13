Phoenix Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded up $12.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.81. 38,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of -441.81 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.38.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

