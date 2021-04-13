Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

