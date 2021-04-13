Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America makes up about 1.6% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

PKG stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.82. 582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,340. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

