Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 1.8% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 73,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,233. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

