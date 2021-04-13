Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,203. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

