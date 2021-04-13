Phoenix Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 1.4% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 33,392 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,162,260 shares of company stock worth $268,017,536. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $7.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.49. The company had a trading volume of 170,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $56.12 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 420.96, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

