Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 1,237 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $153.53. 246,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,353,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $465.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

