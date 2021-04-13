Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 31,528 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,528 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

DIVO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 97,055 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

