Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 833 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Garmin makes up 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Garmin were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,086,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $138.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.65.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

