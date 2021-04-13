Phore Hits One Day Volume of $20,025.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Phore has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $20,025.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,836,313 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

