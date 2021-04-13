Photon (PHO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $134.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Photon has a total market capitalization of $424,966.21 and $134.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Photon has traded 69.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,416.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.29 or 0.03624114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.22 or 0.00429263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $763.46 or 0.01203877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.87 or 0.00515438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $297.41 or 0.00468984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.00358602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00034162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,115,907,337 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.