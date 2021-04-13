Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Michael J. Davidoff Sells 2,134 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 476,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.