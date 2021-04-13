PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.05

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 13084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of C$152.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.89%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,817.30. Insiders have bought a total of 113,700 shares of company stock worth $322,541 in the last three months.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.