Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.05 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $16.98 or 0.00026783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $22.88 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00057143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00088321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.72 or 0.00627387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00032113 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,372,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,347,888 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.