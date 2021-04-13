PieDAO DEFI++ One Day Volume Hits $1,394.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $1,394.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for about $5.66 or 0.00008972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00263526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.60 or 0.00679305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.90 or 0.99821713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.00923082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

