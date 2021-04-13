Pierre Beaurang Sells 7,500 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00.

NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,754. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

