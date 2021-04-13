Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGENY remained flat at $$8.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. Pigeon has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

