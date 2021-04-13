Pigeoncoin (PGN) One Day Volume Hits $149,250.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $5.67 million and $149,250.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

