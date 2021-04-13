PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 2,071.4% in March

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 2,071.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PNI opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.