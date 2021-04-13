Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $89,864.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $89,864.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.00461234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006560 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,280.35 or 0.03606512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000135 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,898,541 coins and its circulating supply is 426,638,105 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

