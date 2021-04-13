Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2021 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.66.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

