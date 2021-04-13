Piper Sandler Boosts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $92.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

