Piper Sandler Lowers Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Neutral

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Luminex alerts:

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Luminex has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Luminex during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.