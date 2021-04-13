PiplCoin Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $433,458.32 and $178.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00053217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00084140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00628397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038363 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

