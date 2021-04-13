Pirate Chain Price Hits $2.24 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $396.98 million and $18.55 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 416.4% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00003552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00354015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00180632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.10 or 0.00125666 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001759 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

