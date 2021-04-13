PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $7,283.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000146 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,999,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

